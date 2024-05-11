Two men face charges for allegedly assaulting people in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men accused of beating two victims were indicted.

Brody Kizer and Robert Ivey are facing two aggravated assault charges.

Last November, Columbus police said the victims saw a group of males and females vandalizing holiday decorations.

When the victims questioned the group a fight broke out.

Prosecutors allege Kizer and Ivey kicked and hit the victims in the face and head. One of them was seriously injured.

No court date has been set for the men.

