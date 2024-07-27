MBI investigates officer involved shooting with Gulfport PD

On Saturday, July 27, officers with the Gulfport Police Department were responding to a call for service on Church Street in Gulfport.

GULFPORT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Gulfport Police Department.

On Saturday, July 27, officers with the Gulfport Police Department were responding to a call for service on Church Street in Gulfport.

Officers encountered a subject who pointed a weapon toward the officers.

Officers then discharged their weapons, striking the subject.

The subject received serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The officers involved did not receive any serious physical injury.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.