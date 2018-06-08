MBI Issues Missing / Endangered Child Alert for Philadelphia Child

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WCBI) –

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a Philadelphia girl…

3-year-old Heaven Williams was last seen on Deer Trail in Philadelphia in the early morning hours of Sunday June 3rd.

Heaven is Native American, with black hair and brown eyes. She is about three feet tall, and 32 pounds

She may be with 38 year old Arnella Rene Williams, and traveling in a 2001 white Chevrolet Impala with Neshoba County plate NEI 382

Anyone with information on Heaven Williams or Arnella Rene Williams should call the Choctaw Police Department at (601) 656-5711