MBI issues silver alert for a man in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Caledonia man.

62-year-old Robert Glen Banks was last seen at around 11:34 pm on Wednesday, May 27, in the Causeyville Road area of Lauderdale County.

At the time, he was driving North.

Banks is about five feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 146 pounds.

He is believed to be in a 2006 Lexus E-S 350 with a Mississippi license plate, DB4712E.

According to MBI, family members say Banks has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have seen Robert Banks or know where he may be, call 9-1-1, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

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