MBI, JSU police investigate homicide on school campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jackson State University Campus Police are investigating a homicide on the school’s campus.

It happened around 8 o’clock this morning.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the male victim was shot and found inside a vehicle on campus.

A crew from our statewide news partner WLBT saw a Dodge Challenger being towed away from the scene.

JSU President Thomas K. Hudson released a statement Friday, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a JSU student. The loss of a young person is always a devastating circumstance for our campus community. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

Hudson said there is a person of interest in custody.

And MBI said there is no further threat to campus.

“I heard that there was an altercation this morning that ended in someone losing their life. And I think now people are just a little worried about something else happening. So they’re a little on edge. But I think there’s a lot of excitement for tomorrow’s SWAC championship football game,” said Kennedy Shaw, a JSU student.

The name of the victim has not been released.

