MBI needs your help to find Foye Davis who is missing

CORINTH Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation needs your help to find a man missing from Corinth.

77-year-old Foye Wade Davis was last seen Wednesday, June 22, at about 9:30 AM in the 300 block of County Road 343 in Alcorn County, walking in a north direction.

He is a white male, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a checked short sleeve shirt, and brown New Balanced tennis shoes.

Davis also had a bridal-colored Boxer dog with a choke chain and metal leash.

Family members say Foye Davis suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s office if you know where Davis is.