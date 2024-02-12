MBI seeks assistance in locating Coldwater man

Graham is wanted by the Tate County Sheriff’s Department for Aggravated Assault.

COLDWATER, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Kenneth Ray Graham, and they are advising to be on the lookout.

Graham was last seen on foot in a wooded area in the 2900 block of Highway 305 in Coldwater, Mississippi.

Anyone with information about Graham’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tate County Sheriff’s Department at (662)560- 5692.

Do not approach Graham, for he is considered armed and dangerous.

