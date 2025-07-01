Man faces felony charges after high-speed chase in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is facing new felony charges after a high-speed pursuit in Prentiss County.

Authorities said 43-year-old William Prentice Brown was arrested June 26 and has been charged with felony fleeing and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Brown is being held without bond because he was already out on bond for a drug trafficking charge.

Justice Court Judge Craig Bishop set a $25,000 bond on the new charges, but brown remains behind bars.

His case will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury.

