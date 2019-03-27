McCowan Named Wade Trophy Finalist

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics) – Teaira McCowan was named one of four finalists for the Wade Trophy, awarded to the top collegiate player in the nation by the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association, on Wednesday.

McCowan has led No. 4 Mississippi State back to the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight year and tops the team with 18.3 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. Her 66.2 percent field goal percentage is fourth in the country.

The Brenham, Texas, native is also a finalist for the Lisa Leslie award, given to the nation’s top center by the Naismith Hall of Fame.

McCowan is the SEC Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and SEC Tournament MVP and was chosen as a WBCA All-Region Finalist for the Coaches’ All-America team.

She has been a force both offensively and defensively. Her offensive rebounding, a category in which she leads the nation (5.7 rpg), has been key to MSU leading the SEC in second-chance points. She scored 36.3 percent of her points in conference play off offensive rebounds.

Defensively, the espnW All-American ranks 13th in the nation with 82 total blocks this year and is tied for fourth-most in a single season in MSU history. Her 266 career blocks are second in program history. McCowan is among the top 2 percent of the country in block rate, swatting 8.3 percent of her opponents’ two-point field goal attempts.

The Bulldog senior boasts 68 career double-doubles, fourth among active players nationally. She has collected 29 this year alone and scored in double figures in 31 of State’s 34 contests.

Asia Durr (Louisville), Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon) and Megan Gustafson (Iowa) round out the finalists. The winner will be announced at the Women’s Final Four in Tampa, Florida, next week.

MSU begins play in the Portland Regional against No. 22/20 Arizona State on Friday. Tipoff from the Moda Center is set for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.