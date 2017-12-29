McCowan Outscores MVSU In #5 Bulldogs’ Blowout Win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) – Teaira McCowan scored 41 points as No. 5/3 Mississippi State beat Mississippi Valley State 112-36 in women’s basketball game played Thursday night at Humphrey Coliseum.

A crowd of 8,535 – fourth-largest in program history – saw the 14-0 Bulldogs finish non-conference play with a perfect record for a second-straight season. It is the fourth time in program history for the Bulldogs to accomplish that feat, three times coming in the last four years.

“I want to thank the crowd,” MSU head coach Vic Schaefer said. “They provided a great atmosphere for our student-athletes and for Mississippi Valley’s. The second and third quarters were more indicative of what we are expecting out of this program.”

The Bulldogs scored the program’s third-largest point total in a game, while matching the second-largest margin of victory in a game. McCowan had the 12th 40-plus point game in school history, tying Morgan William for eighth place.

“Teaira was dominating,” Schafer said. “Even though she does not have a lot of size on her, she is making some shots. She has that touch that you need to make more shots. She is getting better each game. I am pleased with T. She was a good helper.”

McCowan’s 41 points paired with 13 rebounds and five blocked shots for her 10th double-double of the season.

Victoria Vivians added 16 points, while Roshunda Johnson had 14 points. Vivians had six rebounds. Jordan Danberry led the team with seven assists, while Johnson and Blair Schaefer each had five assists.

The Bulldogs built a 12-4 lead less than three minutes into the contest. The Devilettes closed back within five at 19-14 with 2:53 left in the first quarter.

McCowan and Johnson scored back-to-back baskets to cap a 6-0 run, giving the Bulldogs a 29-16 lead after one quarter.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs turned up the defensive pressure and held the guests to four points.

MSU hit 12 of 19 shots from the field for a second straight quarter to build a 59-20 lead at halftime.

For the contest, MSU hit 45 of 73 shots from the field (61.6 percent), 8 of 19 shots from 3-point range (42.1 percent) and 14 of 19 shots from the foul line (73.7 percent). MVSU hit 13 of 53 shots from the field (24.5 percent), 0 of 5 shots from 3-point range (0 percent) and 10 of 16 shots from the foul line (62.5 percent).

MSU held a 42-32 rebounding advantage. The Bulldogs had 28 assists and six turnovers, while the Devilettes had three assists and 25 turnovers

MVSU (0-12) received 10 points from Kristy Parker.

MSU will open Southeastern Conference play at Georgia Sunday. The game is set for a 5 p.m. CT start and will be shown nationally on the SEC Network.