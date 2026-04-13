McDonald’s to start selling refreshers and crafted sodas nationwide in May

(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS News, McDonald’s is giving its beverage lineup a jolt, adding “refreshers” and “crafted sodas” to its menu.

The new offerings will appear on menus starting in May, while the fast-food giant will also introduce energy drinks later this year, a spokesperson told CBS News.

“Our fans’ love for McDonald’s beverages runs deep, from rallying for the return of Hi-C Orange Lavaburst to coining the iconic ‘Spicy Sprite.’ Next month, we’re building on that passion with a new era of beverages, featuring a variety of refreshers and crafted sodas rolling out nationwide,” McDonald’s US said in a statement to CBS News.

The restaurant chain said it would soon have more details to share about its expanded drinks offerings.

The Wall Street Journal on Sunday reported that McDonald’s new beverages include a Dirty Dr Pepper and a Mango Pineapple Refresher. The move to compete in the drinks space comes after McDonald’s last May pulled the plug on its beverage-oriented chain, CosMc’s.

The media outlet also reported that McDonald’s plans to undercut competitors such as Starbucks and Dutch Bros on price, citing internal documents related to the launch.

After it closed CosMc’s stores, McDonald’s tested new drink combinations, including a Sour Cherry Energy Burst, in U.S. McDonald’s restaurants. At the time, the company said it was “seeing real momentum in beverages,” particularly among Gen Z consumers.

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