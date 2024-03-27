McKee Park court dedicated to Starkville’s ‘Godfather of Pickleball’

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Pickleball players united in Starkville for the official dedication of new pickleball courts at McKee Park.

Dozens showed up to hear from city leaders including Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill.

12 new courts were unveiled. One of them was named after Lou Fratesi.

Fratesi said he started a pickleball group back in 2017, and he said the number of players joining has continued to grow.

The new courts will host their first tournament on April 26 and April 27.

Fratesi said you don’t have to be a pro or seasoned vet to pick up the game, become competitive, and have fun.

“They haven’t been playing long, but they are competitive. And as you will see, some of them have been addicted to it. And there is a lot of social about it and I think that is the main thing, too,” said Fratesi.

April’s tournament is hosted by the MSU Pickleball Club.

