McKee Park host ribbon-cutting after park renovations

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Since 2009, the city of Starkville has talked about making improvements to McKee Park.

Friday, August 1, citizens were on hand for a ribbon-cutting to see the newly renovated park.

When they took the ball fields that were previously there and moved them to Cornerstone Park, it opened up the opportunity for new amenities.

They’ve added playgrounds, a splashpad, a dog park, a jogging track, pickleball courts, and more.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill said this opens the door for new opportunities, as this will be a place for all ages within the community and the surrounding communities.

“Anytime you get people who come into town from out of town, you’ve been helped economically,” Spruill said. “It is an opportunity for them to make purchases of gas, to go to the grocery store, and to go shopping. All of those things are positive. But more importantly, it tells them that Starkville cares about our community and that we’re a great place to be, and they may want to come live here, so who knows? But the park itself is obviously community-oriented. It is for our children. It is for our residents. But we welcome those from the surrounding communities who want to come in and partake because it’s a public park. It’s intended to be that additional amenity for quality of life.

The project was approximately $7 million.

For more information, visit starkvilleparks.org or email starkvilleparksandrec@sportsfacilities.com.

