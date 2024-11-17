McKee Park hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new pavilion

The city of Starkville and the Starkville Rotary Club partnered up to break ground on a new pavilion in McKee Park.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – McKee Park is under construction.

The Starkville Rotary Club and the city of Starkville are partnering to bring a pavilion to McKee Park.

The pavilion will provide shade and a place for families to eat while at the park.

President of the Starkville Rotary Club Kyle Jordan said recreation is important to communities.

“There is one thing since the pandemic that is: that everyone loves recreation and outdoors and loves to be outside,” Jordan said. “This is a great investment in our community to support young families and for people to get outside and encourage them to visit and build community.”

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill said recreation parks play a huge role in cities.

“When you come to a new community you want to find the school systems, you want to know about the quality of life element,” Spruill said. “Which includes parks. Our park systems, are revamping. McKee is probably our biggest revamp. It is incredibly important for us to be sensitive to the opportunities for recreation, and generally just being able to be outdoors for your community.”

The pavilion is part of a larger rejuvenation project for McKee Park which will include a new playground, splash pad, and dog park.

