McKellar Technology Center prepares students with skills for the workforce

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Many graduates find themselves wondering what to do after high school.

In Columbus, there’s a place for them to get some insight while they’re still in school.

The McKellar Technology Center at Columbus High School prepares students with the skills they need to go into the workforce, if college isn’t in their immediate plans.

The instructors there work with local business partners to find out what skills are in demand, and those partners also share expertise in their fields.

At least one of those partners is planning on providing paid internships for McKellar students.

Those internships often lead to jobs after graduation.

The center’s director, James Rush, says a lot of people in the community, and even in school, don’t know McKellar is an option, but when they get in there, many not only learn skills, but also find the right “fit”.

“That’s the thing – That’s the goal. It used to be, it is one thing about your career, you want to love your career first of all, what you’re doing, but you want to be able to support your family in what you’re doing, and that’s the big thing. Those are two things we definitely want to happen,” said Director Rush.

McKellar has created an advisory board with local business partners that meets regularly to share ideas and opportunities.

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