McPhee-McCuin says Ole Miss WBB deserves ‘higher seed’ than projected in NCAA Tournament

Oxford, Miss. (WCBI)- Ole Miss women’s basketball ended its regular season by making history. Sunday’s 87-43 victory over Arkansas clinched the Rebs’ first 12-win SEC season ever. They have won six games in a row and the last four victories were by at least 20 points.

It’s no secret- Ole Miss is playing its best basketball at the right time.

“This is how you need to look going into the NCAA Tournament,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “Hopefully we sent a loud enough message to know that we deserve an even higher seed. Matchups matter in the tournament but at some point, put some respect on Ole Miss women’s basketball because we’re legit. Hopefully, Charlie Creme hears this.”

ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme currently projects the Rebels as a No. 7 seed.