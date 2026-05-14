MCSD names Kevin Threadgill as the new Superintendent

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County School District has named its new superintendent, and they didn’t have to look too far.

Kevin Threadgill will be taking over the top spot.

Threadgill currently serves as the MCSD Assistant Superintendent of Planning, Policy, Assessment, and Transportation.

Threadgill will start his new position on Wednesday, July 1.

Last month, Oak Hill Academy in West Point announced that Chad O’Brien, the current Monroe County Superintendent, would be joining the Raiders as the New Principal and Athletic Director.

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