MDAC to celebrate Mississippi Farmers Market Week

Mississippi (WCBI) – They are the place where you can find locally grown produce and homemade goods, and the Magnolia State is looking to recognize the contributions and benefits that farmers’ markets bring to the area. From July 5th through the 11th, the state will be participating in Mississippi Farmers Market Week.

According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, there are over 70 markets statewide, and 40 of those have been certified through the MDAC’s Certified Farmers Market Program.

Some of those are right here in our area, including Chickasaw, Clay, Lafayette, Leake, Grenada, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Tishomingo, Webster, and Winston Counties.

To learn more about Mississippi Farmers Markets, visit www.msfarmersmarket.com

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