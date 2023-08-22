MDE announces 10 regional literacy meetings for families of K-3 students
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Department of Education will host 10 regional literacy meetings beginning Sept. 12, for families of students in kindergarten through third grade.
All meetings are from 6 – 7 p.m. and no registration is required. Locations include Cleveland, Columbus, Richland, Jackson, Natchez, Moss Point, Yazoo City, Holly Springs, and McComb.
At the meetings, families will receive an overview of the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA), which is the state law concerning literacy and assessment that focuses on prevention and intervention to help children develop reading skills required for fourth grade. Strategies will be shared at the meetings that families can use at home to help students improve their reading skills. Family engagement is a critical component of students’ reading success.
The time and place of each meeting are as follows:
Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6-7 p.m.
Cleveland Central High School
300 West Sunflower Road, Cleveland
Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6-7 p.m.
Brandon Central Office (Boardroom)
2630 McArthur Dr., Columbus
Thursday, Sept. 14, 6-7 p.m.
Richland High School (Multipurpose room)
1202 Highway 49 South, Richland
Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6-7 p.m.
McWillie Elementary
4851 McWillie Circle, Jackson
Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6-7 p.m.
Morgantown Elementary
101 Cottage Home Dr., Natchez
Wednesday, Sept. 20, 6-7 p.m.
Family Education Center
3524 Prentiss Ave., Moss Point
Thursday, Sept. 21, 6-7 p.m.
Sykes Elementary
3555 Simpson St., Jackson
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6-7 p.m.
McCoy Elementary
1835 School Drive, Yazoo City
Thursday, Sept. 28, 6-7 p.m.
Holly Springs Primary School
405 South Maury Street, Holly Springs
Thursday, Sept. 28, 6-7 p.m.
Denman Junior High School
1211 Louisiana Ave., McComb
Additional family resources can be found at strongreadersms.com
