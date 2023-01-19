MDE release graduation, dropout rates for 2021-2022 school year
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The state of Mississippi scores a high “B” when it comes to graduating high school students.
The Mississippi Department of Education released its graduation and dropout rates for the 2021-2022 school year.
88.9% of eligible students got their diplomas.
That represents a record-high graduation rate and is higher than the national average of 86.5%.
The numbers represent those seniors who graduated with the class that they entered high school with, in this case, those who entered ninth grade in the 2018 – 2019 school year.
It does not include those who earned GEDs or certificates of completion.
The graduation rate for students with disabilities climbed to 67.1%.
Mississippi’s average has been on a steady climb since 2014 when it was only 74.5%.
Three of the Top 10 schools and districts are in our viewing area.
The Mississippi School for Math and Science had a 100% graduation rate. The Okolona School District came in at 97.6%, and the Choctaw County School District at 95.9%.
