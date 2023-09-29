MDE spokesperson confirms Donnie Cook no longer employed at MSMS

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science is looking for a new leader.

A spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Education confirms Donnie Cook is no longer employed at MSMS.

The Mississippi State Board of Education hired Cook last year. He had been on the job for a year and three months.

No reason was given for his departure.

Cook is a 1990 graduate of the residential high school on the MUW campus in Columbus.

