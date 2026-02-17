MDHS aims to combat infant mortality

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The healthier the Mom, the healthier the baby.

And one way to keep the Mom healthy is to keep the family educated on the resources available for them.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is combating infant mortality through education.

In August, MSDH declared a public health emergency in response to the increasing infant mortality rates across the state.

“Our infant mortality rates are sad to see,” said Dr. Ashely Hollins, the assistant director for the Northeast Mississippi Healthy Start Program.

Mississippi data showed that the mortality rates increased to 9.7 deaths per 1,000 live births — the highest rate in more than a decade.

Since November, the agency has started hosting community townhalls on Maternal and Infant Health.

“To talk to the community to see what they need, see what’s happening … what do they see in their communities because what we know, is that no two communities are alike,” said Hollins.

The goal is to get the message to all 82 counties in Mississippi.

MSDH will be in West Point next month at the Boys & Girls Club of the Golden Triangle.

“We ask things about pregnant women and why the community might see a decrease in women going to get prenatal care. We ask about what resources are available that they know of,” said Hollins.

One of those resources is the Northeast Mississippi Healthy Start Program.

The program focuses on the entire family unit — all who may help raise the child.

“We help get those women into prenatal care or post-partum care providing them with education. One of the biggest things we’re doing right now is our safe sleep initiatives, making sure that we follow the ABCs of sleeping for infants, always on a back and in a crib,” said Hollins.

MSDH says prenatal care can help identify problems in advance and help mothers be aware of the signs.

“We want to find a way to also identify those that have preexisting diseases and illnesses and comorbidities, and how that impacts the overall pregnancy process,” said Ray Shoemaker, the Northeast Mississippi Healthy Start Consortium lead.

MSDH has also partnered with community leaders and elected officials for the townhalls.

The Department of Health’s employees say you can call the department if you are in need of a crib.

The townhall will be Saturday, March 7, at the Boys & Girls Club in West Point.

The meeting will start at 10 am.

