MDHS changes demands against Brett Favre to multi-millions

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services is changing its demands against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

In a lawsuit that seeks repayment of misspent welfare money, DHS dropped its demand of $1.1 million against Favre, acknowledging he has already repaid that money he took for public appearances he never made.

But it made a new demand of up to $5 million against Favre and a university sports foundation, saying money from an anti-poverty program was improperly used to pay for a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Favre has denied knowing that the money came from welfare funds.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter