MDHS hosts resource fair for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Helping prevent seniors from falling victim to scams and other abuse was the focus of a resource fair in Saltillo.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services organized the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Resource Fair.

Saturday, June 15 marks “World Elder Abuse Awareness Day” and the MDHS wanted to bring businesses, law enforcement, and other services for seniors together in a resource fair.

Seniors could visit with all exhibitors under one roof at the Saltillo Community Center. Organizers say seniors often fall for scams because they are so trusting.

“They are, we have partners who are sharing with them how to prevent all of these financial scams that are such a big thing nowadays,” said Izalda Anderson, MDHS.

This is the first year MDHS has hosted the senior resource fair.

