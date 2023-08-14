MDHS receives go-ahead to replace stolen SNAP benefits for fraud victims

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services got the green light from the federal level to replace stolen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or benefits for victims of fraud.

SNAP benefits are typically stolen from scams, including skimming and cloning, where scammers obtain SNAP EBT numbers and PINs to gain access to benefits.

MDHS will begin replacing the funds on August 14.

However, if you are eligible for replacement benefits, the total replacement amount cannot exceed the amount of the stolen benefits or the amount equal to two months of the household’s SNAP benefits, whichever is less.

Most eligible SNAP households will receive replacement benefits issued to their new SNAP EBT Cards within 10 days of approval of their claim.

For more information, on the best practices to avoid SNAP theft, go to MDHS.ms.gov

