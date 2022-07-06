MDOC employees are getting a raise

The base salary of a corporal officer now starts at just over $36,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi Department of Corrections correctional officers and case managers have seen a 10 %percent increase as of July 1, 2022.

The base salary of a corporal officer now starts at just over $36,000, sergeants are just over $40,000,  captains are just over $42,000,  and majors are just over $47,000.

MDOC members are putting a heavy focus on recruitment and training.

MDOC is also hiring for multiple positions, for more information click here.

