KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another inmate has died within the Mississippi prison system.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said Limarion Reaves, 28, was talking to a family member on a phone at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Facility when he fell around 1 p.m.

- Advertisement -

CPR and AED shocks were given to Reaves.

Reaves later died at a local hospital.

Reaves had been serving a three-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leflore County.