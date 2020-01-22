MDOC: Parchman inmate found dead by apparent suicide

This is the second death by hanging reported within a week. Two other inmates were killed by “blunt force” trauma during violence at the prison on Tuesday morning.

An inmate was found dead by apparent suicide in his one-man cell at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on Wednesday morning. The death in Unit 29 appears to be by hanging, according to the Sunflower County coroner. — MDOC (@MS_MDOC) January 22, 2020