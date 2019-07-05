MDOC searching for three escaped inmates

By
Sydney Franklin
-
0

MISSISSIPPI ( WCBI) – Three inmates have escaped from two correctional facilities sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Jonathan Blankenship and Christopher High are missing from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Jonathan Blankenship // MDOC
Christopher High // MDOC
Blankenship was convicted of aggravated assault on a police officer and conspiracy to commit a crime in Alcorn County. High was convicted of burglary larceny of an unoccupied dwelling in Carroll County.

Benny Blansett, 59, is missing from Parchman.

Benny Blansett // MDOC

Blansett is serving life for forgery, aggravated assault on a police officer, burglary and escape in Marion County, and escape in Sunflower County.

MDOC tweeted that if you see these men, to call the nearest law enforcement agency.

