MDOC searching for three escaped inmates

MISSISSIPPI ( WCBI) – Three inmates have escaped from two correctional facilities sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Jonathan Blankenship and Christopher High are missing from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Blankenship was convicted of aggravated assault on a police officer and conspiracy to commit a crime in Alcorn County. High was convicted of burglary larceny of an unoccupied dwelling in Carroll County.

Benny Blansett, 59, is missing from Parchman.

Blansett is serving life for forgery, aggravated assault on a police officer, burglary and escape in Marion County, and escape in Sunflower County.

MDOC tweeted that if you see these men, to call the nearest law enforcement agency.