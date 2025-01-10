MDOT and MHP give safety tips to the public for winter storm

Motorists encouraged to have emergency kit when they travel

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – While MDOT drivers were doing final checks on their trucks, outfitted with snow plows, engineers were making sure everything was ready in the District One Emergency Operations Center in Tupelo.

“We will have our EOC staffed as long as the event is going on, we will have folks here before it starts and until all our crews are back in and we’re no longer needed out on the roadway,” said Johnny Shields, district maintenance Engineer for District One. He says the EOC is the heartbeat of MDOT’s response for its sixteen county service area.

Engineers will keep up with road conditions, through a network of MDOT Cameras, reports from supervisors in the field, and calls from the public. Weather alerts with road conditions are sent out from the EOC.

Shields said the preparation is thorough whenever there is any threat of snow, ice or a wintry mix that could affect roads. He also reminds drivers to watch out for MDOT crews.

“Our guys out there are working and clearing the roadways, they are in as much danger as the normal traveling public,” Shields said.

While MDOT will be monitoring and keeping track of conditions on the roadways, troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol will be on the job, and they have some safety tips for those who can’t stay home.

“If you do have to get out and go to work, leave early. Don’t get up at the same normal time and try and make it to work at the same clip, the roads could be hazardous,” said Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee, of MHP Troop F. He also stresses the importance of having an emergency kit.

“Have extra water, cell phone charger, phone is charged, jumper cables, blankets, a big thing. If you run off the road, response times may be down because of icy roads, so you may be there awhile,” SSgt McGee said.

Drivers are also reminded to increase following distances for winter driving, don’t use cruise control and never slam on your brakes if your vehicle starts to skid.

Trooper McGee also reminds motorists to dial 911 only if there is an actual emergency. If there is no emergency, but a call for service is needed, dial star MHP.