MDOT announces changes to highway 25 intersection in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is replacing a temporary change with a permanent one in Oktibbeha County.

MDOT is building a Restricted Crossing U-turn at the intersection of Highway 25 and Longview Road.

That stretch of highway has been the scene of several awful accidents.

The state transportation department says the restricted crossing helps reduce crashes.

Construction should be complete this fall.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.