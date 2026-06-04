MSU’s Marshall garners second honor for acclaimed Civil War-era biography

Anne Marshall (MSU History professor) photographed at the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library. (photo by Megan Bean / © Mississippi State University)

STARKVILLE, Miss. – According to an MSU Press Release, Mississippi State’s Executive Director of the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library, Anne E. Marshall, has received a Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters Award for her book “Cassius Marcellus Clay: The Life of an Antislavery Slaveholder and the Paradox of American Reform,” adding to a growing list of accolades for the acclaimed work.

Founded in 1978, the institute annually honors outstanding achievement in the arts and literature. Its juried awards are among the state’s highest recognitions for creative work. Winners will gather at a ceremony at the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson on June 13.

“Personally, this award means a lot to me because Mississippi has always been famous for outstanding artistic expression and wonderful writers, so to be honored by an organization that celebrates the rich culture of our state is very special,” said Marshall, who is also a professor of history at MSU.

Published by the University of North Carolina Press in 2025, Marshall’s book examines the life of Cassius Marcellus Clay and explores the contradictions at the heart of 19th-century American reform and antislavery politics.

This award follows the book’s selection as a finalist this spring for the 2026 Gilder Lehrman Lincoln Prize, one of the nation’s most prestigious honors for scholarship on Abraham Lincoln, the Civil War and the era’s history. Marshall’s work was chosen as one of seven finalists from 90 submissions reviewed by a national jury of historians. She also recently discussed her research on “Booknotes,” a renowned interview program hosted by journalist and longtime C-SPAN leader Brian Lamb.

Located inside MSU’s Mitchell Memorial Library, the Grant Library is a premier research and museum facility preserving the papers, artifacts and memorabilia of the 18th president of the U.S. With a collection spanning Grant’s early life, Civil War service and presidency, the library offers visitors and researchers a comprehensive look at a pivotal era in American history.

For more information about MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences, Department of History and Grant Library, visit www.cas.msstate.edu, www.history.msstate.edu and www.usgrantlibrary.org.

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