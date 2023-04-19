MDOT holds ceremony honoring fallen roadside workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation paid respect to the men and women who risk and even sacrifice their safety in work zones.

MDOT held a ceremony at its headquarters in Jackson on Tuesday to recognize work zone employees who lost their lives trying to improve roads in the state.

Families of fallen roadside members joined in attendance to pay tribute.

Governor Tate Reeves declared April 17 to April 21 as “Workzone Awareness Week in Mississippi.”

