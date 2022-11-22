MDOT looking to hire ahead of Christmas holiday

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- As jobs are taken away before the Thanksgiving holiday, MDOT is looking to hire starting in December.

The state’s department of transportation is hosting a job fair on December 7th on Highway 51757 25 South in Aberdeen.

The fair will take place from 8 AM to noon.

MDOT is looking to for its northeastern district which covers Winston County all the way up to the Tennessee state line.

You can contact Tonya Lockhart at the Tupelo district office for details at (662)-842-1122.

Go to http://GoMDOT.com/Careers for information on current positions available now.