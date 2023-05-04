MDOT makes changes to Hwy 25, Longview, Poor House Roads crossing

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Highway 25 in Oktibbeha County looks a little different and safer.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation installed a temporary, restricted U-turn barrier at the Highway 25 intersection with Longview and Poor House Roads.

Drivers can no longer cross over the highway. Now, they must turn right and go to the next median opening to turn left.

This intersection has been the scene of many serious and deadly crashes, with an uptick in accidents in the last year.

The T-bone or angle crashes seen here also tend to be more serious.

MDOT believes the new traffic control plans will save lives.

“In the installations we’ve done, similar to what’s going in here, I would be comfortable saying above a 90% reduction rate. That number is not hard, but we have seen what we would consider a tremendous success with this,” said Mark Thomas, MDOT Transportation Engineering Supervisor.

Final design plans are underway.

It will take more than a year before the final construction begins.

