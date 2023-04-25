MDOT plans to put in temporary median at Highway 25, Longview Road

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – This has been the site of serious accidents, and even fatalities in Oktibbeha County.

Now, a temporary directional median will go here at the intersection of Highway 25 and Longview Road.

Here’s what it means for frequent travelers.

Drivers will no longer be allowed to cross two lanes of oncoming traffic to make a left-hand turn onto Highway 25.

Only a right-hand turn will be allowed onto Highway 25 from Longview Road.

Then, if you want to go in the other direction, you need to merge into the left lane and make a left turn or u-turn at the nearest median crossover.

If you are traveling on Highway 25, you will still be able to turn left in both directions to go east or west on Longview Road.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation plans to install the median on May 2.

The temporary directional median will be in place as MDOT works to design a more permanent solution.

