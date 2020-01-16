MDOT: Litter a growing issue on Mississippi roadways

Plastic cups, glass bottles, and all sorts of disgusting debris are scattered along the roads in North Mississippi. And it's become such a problem Mississippi Department of Transportation is calling on the public to help.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s not summertime yet, but there’s a growing number of bugs throughout the state — litterbugs that is.

Mississippi has a growing problem with trash on the highways.

And it’s become such a problem, the Mississippi Department of Transportation has called on the public for help.

But it won’t be tolerated.

Jace Ponder is the Public Information Officer for the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

He said the agency is actively working to keep the state’s highways litter-free.

“Whenever people are going down the road with an unsecured load, if a mattress or furniture falls out of the back of the truck that becomes a road hazard,” said Ponder. “Our crews do clean the right-of-ways on a maintenance cycle. With so many miles of highways throughout the districts, we can’t be at every highway at every moment so as we’re cleaning the roadways and mowing grass we’ll typically pick up the litter.”

In 2019, workers picked up 5,000 cubic yards of trash from the roadways, that’s almost 100,000 gallons.

“The Mississippi Department of Transportation is responsible for clearing the roadways and the right-of-way of debris. It’s a big problem in Mississippi and it cost taxpayers about $3,000,000 a year to remove that debris. It cost about 31,000 man-hours of laborers going out to clear that debris,” said Ponder.

It’s not just loose trash flying from trucks littering the road. People are tossing it out their windows.

Highway Patrol Sergeant Derrick Beckom says if you’re caught, it will cost you.

“Here in Lowndes County, the fine is $435.75. I also checked Oktibbeha and it’s almost $300. Make sure your bags are closed tight and make sure it’s not flying off your vehicle because even in the case that it does you can be cited,” said Beckom.

In the meantime, MDOT is asking for help from the public.

“Cities can help be adopting highways along interchanges along interstates and they can help clean it on their own cycle so they’re not waiting on MDOT to come and clean it. The highways and the interstates are the welcome mats for tourists and travelers coming to our state so we want to keep it clean so people want to come to Mississippi and spend their money here,” said Ponder.

You can visit the Mississippi Department of Transportation website to see how you can help clean the roadways.