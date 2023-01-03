MDOT shares road construction plans for upcoming year

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – MDOT shared several road construction projects happening throughout the year.

One of those included an overlay project on State Route 25 in Itawamba and Monroe Counties.

It is a $6.5 million project to overlay the roadway from State Route 6 in Monroe County to Interstate 22 in Itawamba County.

That is just one overlay project.

Others are happening in Winston, Lowndes, and Pontotoc Counties.

Improvements are happening on state Route 25 in Tishomingo County.

There is also a $5.5 million project to replace two bridges south of Shannon in Lee County.

That is expected to be finished by this summer.

