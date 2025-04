MDOT warns MS residents about circulating toll scam

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation wants you to be aware of a scam.

A text message and email scam is making the rounds asking you to pay toll fees.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation does not collect toll fees for our state or any other one, and Mississippi does not have any toll roads.

Do not fall for this scam, and for your safety, do not click on any links.

