MDWFP announces changes amid coronavirus concern

PRESS RELEASE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be making the following temporary changes to its business operations effective 8 a.m. on March 17, 2020 for the safety of our employees and the general public. These changes will remain in effect until March 31, 2020.

State and Regional Offices will be closed to the public.

State Lakes will remain open for those that wish to go fishing; however, State Fishing Lake offices and bath houses will be closed.

State Parks’ bath houses and primitive camping areas will be closed; however, RV camping will remain open.

The Museum of Natural Science and the North Mississippi Visitor Education Center will be closed to the public.

MDWFP Shooting Facilities, Turcotte, McHenry, and McIvor will remain open; however, tournaments and events are canceled.

MDWFP Wildlife Management Areas will remain open.

During this time, all personnel not assigned to state and regional offices will continue to provide services statewide and remain fully operational.

Any questions regarding licensing or boat registration can be answered by calling 601-432-2055. Any new boat registrations must be processed through a mail-in application. A form can be found at www.mdwfp.com under the fishing and boating tab at the top of the home page.

Purchases of hunting and fishing license or permits are also available at www.mdwfp.com, the MDWFP Hunting and Fishing Mobile App, local agent locations, or by calling 1-800-5-GO-HUNT.

As always if you have a hunting or fishing violation you need to report call 1-800-BE-SMART.