MDWFP locates and captures the last remaining monkey loose in MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks says the final unaccounted-for Rhesus Macaque has been recovered.

You’ll remember on Tuesday, October 28, a truck taking the monkeys from Tulane National Biomedical Research Center overturned on Interstate 59, north of Heidelberg.

The crash led to the escape of eight of the 21 monkeys on board. Five of the eight were recovered at the crash site, and three escaped.

The final monkey was found in Jasper County near the crash site following a report from a local resident who called 1-800-BE-SMART to provide the animal’s location.

A local officer and a wildlife transport contractor responded to the call and successfully recovered the animal.

