MDWFP works with law enforcement to locate missing primate

MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF WILDLIFE FISHERIES PARK

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks continues to work with authorities to locate the one remaining Rhesus Macaque.

You’ll remember on Tuesday, October 28, a truck taking the monkeys from Tulane National Biomedical Research Center overturned on Interstate 59, north of Heidelberg.

The crash led to the escape of eight of the 21 monkeys on board.

Five of the eight were recovered at the crash site, and three escaped.

According to MDWFP, two of the three unaccounted for were recovered deceased.

At this time, one Rhesus Macaque remains missing.

This breed is known to be aggressive, and the public is advised to avoid any contact and should not attempt to approach them.

Residents are asked to report any credible sightings to 1-800-BE-SMART.

