Me Too movement’s “togetherness” splitting along partisan lines for Kavanaugh

From Seattle to New York, protests against newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were held in several major U.S. cities over the weekend. Kavanaugh was confirmed after he strongly denied allegations of sexual assault. It comes one year after New York Times investigative reporter Jodi Kantor co-wrote the first story revealing sexual assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. The report fueled the Me Too movement. Kantor, a CBS News contributor, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss why the misconduct allegations have become political.