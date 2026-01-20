Measles cases surge in South Carolina as U.S. risks losing elimination status

(CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that South Carolina’s measles outbreak continues to grow, with officials on Tuesday announcing an additional 88 cases in the state. There have been 646 cases of measles reported there since October, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Health.

The ongoing spread of measles cases in the United States has led to concern that the U.S. will lose its measles elimination status. A country is considered to have eliminated measles if there are “no locally transmitted measles infections or outbreaks lasting 12 months or longer,” according to the World Health Organization.

The South Carolina outbreak is centered around Spartanburg County. Recent public exposure locations include multiple schools, a Publix supermarket, and the South Carolina State Museum, according to the department.

Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases. In some cases, it can cause severe infections that lead to hospitalization and death.

Doctors and health officials say the measles vaccine, normally given as part of the combination MMR vaccine in childhood, is highly effective and safe. Vaccination rates for measles have dropped in recent years, falling below the herd immunity threshold experts say is necessary to keep the disease from circulating.

In 2025, the United States saw over 2,240 cases of measles — the most in 30 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many of those cases were connected to an outbreak in West Texas.

As of Jan. 13, the U.S. has recorded 171 measles cases nationwide in 2026, the CDC said. The CDC will release new numbers for measles cases on Friday, according to its website.

Total reported measles cases from 2025 to present So far this year, the U.S. has reported 171 cases. Last year, 2,242 cases were reported. Click or hover over a state to see more information.

“I don’t have faith that we’re in a place where we can say that we’re handling measles very well. Texas was an example. South Carolina is now the new example,” said Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, an infectious disease physician and former leader of immunization and respiratory disease strategy at the CDC. “South Carolina is another example of what we see when there’s low vaccination rates and a public health system that’s not really able to robustly address what’s happening.”

Measles elimination status at risk

The Pan American Health Organization, the regional office for the World Health Organization in the Americas, will meet in April to review measles elimination status for the United States and Mexico.

Canada lost its measles elimination status in November, 27 years after it was considered eliminated in that country.

The U.S. officially eliminated measles in 2000.

“Measles elimination status is a milestone for a country,” Daskalakis said. “It indicates that its public health system is healthy and able to respond to measles, which is the most infectious virus that we know. If you can handle measles, the implication is that you have the infrastructure to be able to handle a lot of other infectious diseases as well.”

Daskalakis said he was skeptical that the U.S. will maintain its elimination status in 2026, which could open the door for further outbreaks of previously eliminated or rare diseases, he said.

“If this is our vital sign, we’re in the ICU,” he said. “The future could be that we are going to be looking at measles becoming part of every day.”

Staying safe amid measles outbreaks

The best thing a person can do to prevent getting the measles is get vaccinated, Daskalakis said. One dose of the MMR vaccine is 93% effective against measles. The complete two-dose series is 97% effective, according to the CDC.

Beyond getting vaccinated, people should follow recommendations from public health officials, stay home if they are feeling unwell and stay away from people who have the measles to prevent further transmission of the disease, he said.

If you are in an area where measles is prevalent and you have symptoms, seek medical attention, Daskalakis said. Early signs of measles include a cough, fever and runny nose, the CDC said.

“Always talk to your doctor,” Daskalakis said. “This is what they live for: Preventing preventable disease.”

