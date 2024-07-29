MEC CEO encourages Mississippi graduates to stay in state

STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Students who graduate from High School and college in Mississippi, continue to leave the state to look for work. The CEO of the Mississippi Economic Council Scott Waller said his organization is trying to show graduates that there are opportunities to be successful close to home.

“Anytime that you are at a place where you have a university town and the work that happens with our community colleges across the state, all focusing on getting a stronger and more skilled workforce is the goal here. We also want to make sure that we are not just getting people through a program, we want to get people a meaningful job when they finish,” said Scott Waller, Mississippi Economic Council CEO.

Jobs like Paccar and Steel Dynamics give people chances to work on steel and in plants for decent pay, and it is also helping bring more workers to Mississippi

“Those are what we call advanced manufacture opportunities, and when you look at the economic development that is happening all across the Golden Triangle, and in certain parts of Northeast Mississippi, it really is making a big difference in helping others outside of the state, understand what Mississippi is capable of,” said Waller.

Waller also said he believes that Mississippi is starting to make a small trend in the right direction of keeping the younger generation in the Magnolia State.

“We just have to keep reminding everyone that you cannot just sit back and relax, you have to constantly be looking for the next thing. What you have in this area is tremendous economic development officials who really focus their attention on that. MEC’s goal is to help give the tools necessary to be successful,” said Waller.

Waller also said no matter what level of education you are aiming for, it is important to make sure you know what jobs are available for you.

“We have to be very diligent at an early age to make sure everyone understands the importance of career pathways. That is every single pathway whether it is a four-year college degree, or beyond and it is very important to have as many of those as possible. Whether it is an associate degree or even industry certifications, getting people in the right pathway that leads to a job, when they finish is how we deal with the workforce issue,” said Waller.

Waller said the Mississippi Economic Council is also working to make sure business owners have access to quality healthcare.

