Mechanic gives vehicle tips for winter weather

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thursday marks a week away from Christmas, and that means the highways will soon be crowded with travelers.

However, before you hop behind the wheel, mechanics say make sure your car is in top shape — especially when driving in cold weather.

“Take a look at your tires. Tires get down low. They don’t have traction and much less on ice and snow, so that’s a big thing. And also making sure your fluids are up where they need to be. Anti-freeze for cold weather,” said Stan Bates, co-owner of Bates Tire Center.

Stan Bates is the co-owner of Bates Tire Center in Columbus.

He said they do a lot of repairs on brakes and tires in the winter.

He also suggested getting your oil changed and your car serviced before you hit the highway.

However, he said there are signs if your car may be in trouble or on its way to stopping.

“Your check engine light could be on; you could have a battery (light) on. A battery light can be a bad battery. It could be your alternator going bad,” said Bates.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said accidents pick up in the winter.

“As the roads get icy, wet and snowy, we do have an increase in accidents in an area,” said Hawkins.

To avoid storms, he advises checking the weather before driving to your destination.

However, if you do find yourself on the side of the road, there are some tools you can keep in the car.

“I would say you need to keep those portable cordless inflaters. They are good to have in the back of the car and also a set of booster cables,” said Bates.

“Maybe a windshield scraper or snow brush to get the snow off your windows. Maybe even have a shovel in your car to be able to dig your way out if you get stuck in the snow, ” said Hawkins.

A fully charged cell phone and flashlight are also on the list if you need to make any calls.

“In extreme weather, it can be kind of hard to see. If your vehicle breaks down, we ask you to pull off to the right side of the road. So that way, you’re off the roadway in case another motorist doesn’t see you when they’re coming along,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins said they have extra patrols out in extreme weather, but most of all, Hawkins and Bates both hope that the families have a safe holiday.

Having an extra blanket or clothes can also keep you warm if you have any car troubles.

Sheriff Hawkins also advises checking your headlights.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.