Medical helicopter crash in Wisconsin kills 3

HAZELHURST, Wis. — Emergency responders have found a missing medical helicopter in northern Wisconsin, and a funeral home spokesman says three people have died in the crash, CBS affiliate WSAW reports. A spokesman for the FAA told the station that an Ascension Health helicopter departed Madison en route to Woodruff and crashed about 12 miles south of its destination.

The last contact with the helicopter was Thursday night. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the helicopter was later located in Hazelhurst, a small town about 150 miles northwest of Green Bay.

The agency released no details about the accident, including how many people were on board, but did note that one of the agencies responding was the local coroner.

Authorities say the last known contact with the helicopter was at 10:55 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers received a call that the chopper was missing 25 minutes later. At least eight agencies were involved in the search.