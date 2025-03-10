Medical helicopter crash reported in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Sources told WCBI that a Columbus-based medical helicopter crashed in Madison County and fatalities are reported.

The crash happened near the Natchez Trace, north of Highway 43, in a heavily wooded area on the afternoon of March 10.

Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker confirmed three people died in the crash and the chopper reported losing power.

Our state-wide news partner, WLBT, reported that the University of Mississippi Medical Center confirms two UMMC employee crew members and a Med-Trans pilot were on board.

There was no patient on board.

Using FlightAware, WLBT reported the helicopter left St. Dominic Hospital at 12:09 p.m. and disappeared from the radar at about 12:36 p.m.

WCBI has also reached out to the FAA for comment.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.