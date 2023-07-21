Medical professional offers tips for healthy start to new school year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Now that the countdown has begun for students to return to class, medical professionals are offering a few tips to keep your child in the classroom, and out of the clinic.

In a week, students are gearing up to return to school; experts said that preparing for school starts at home and at night.

Family Nurse Practitioner Marion Stewart at the Children’s Health Center said school-age children should get eight to 10 hours of sleep, and going without it can affect their whole day.

“Some of the side effects they may experience when not getting enough sleep are fatigue, weakness, tiredness; they may even have headaches,” Stewart said.

Another cause of headaches, Stewart said, is children neglecting the most important meal of the day.

“You don’t have to sit down and have like a full spread of your bacon, eggs grits or whatever they like to eat, but at least you are getting like a fruit or yogurt even like a granola bar it has lots of fiber in it,” Stewart said.

And for the picky eaters, Stewart said instead of skipping lunch, pack something you like and take it with you.

“Eat at school! Some of them are not eating at school either, and they are waiting till they get home, and then they are starving, which also brings about headaches,” Stewart said.

And while kids need brain food, Stewart also suggested a little extra credit in the form of vitamins and supplements.

“Vitamin C, Zinc, Vitamin D as well make sure they are drinking lots of water and make sure that they are doing a multivitamin they can do children multivitamin with immune support,” Stewart said.

Stewart said if your child is experiencing a cold, fever, and cough, it is best that you seek medical attention as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter