Meet and greet with Caledonia Chief Marshal

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI)- Caledonia’s newest law enforcement leader met with the public for the first time Monday.

Chief Marshal Lauren Rhea and the Marshal Department hosted a meet and greet at the town hall.

Rhea assumed the role about two months ago.

He served in the military for three decades before retiring as a Lt. Colonel.

Rhea then followed up his long military career with a career in law enforcement.

However, the new chief marshal said that serving the town of Caledonia is a change of pace compared to the larger departments he worked for.

“This small town gives me an opportunity to experience community-oriented policing at the ground level,” said Rhea. “I’ve been here for a month and I’ve already started to experience that getting to know people who have called and said we have a need here….This is a lot of speeding over here it’s basically just responding to people’s needs and their requests.”

The Caledonia Chief Marshal reports to the town mayor.